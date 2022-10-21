Santos Escobar of the Legado Del Fantasma discussed why Zelina Vega joined them on the main roster.

During the Pandemic Era, Santos Escobar rose to prominence as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and formed Legado Del Fantasma. Earlier this year, the stable was having a hard time on the developmental brand, which led to them leaving NXT.

A few weeks ago, Legado Del Fantasma made their debut on SmackDown, and Elektra Lopez was replaced with Zelina Vega. Speaking on WWE's El Brunch, Escobar discussed why Vega joined the group when they transitioned from NXT to the main roster:

"All great family businesses grow and you have to grow with acquisitions, with joining other companies and other corporations to build Empires. Zelina Vega is a superstar that knows the roads of Raw, SmackDown & WrestleMania. This union favors her and it favors us. Together, like all great companies, we will go far. As long as our interests are aligned, there will not be anyone that can stop us. You gave me a great picture. Santos Escobar, Zelina, Joaquin (Wilde) & Cruz (Del Toro). A group that I feel is unstoppable, very powerful, and dominant, and that the world tends to take for granted." [H/T - Fightful]

The stable is currently feuding with Hit Row. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro of LDF defeated Hit Row on an episode of SmackDown.

Santos Escobar on achieving his goals on the main roster with the help of Zelina Vega

Ever since the new regime came to power, the company has shifted its focus towards stables and tag teams. Several stables were reformed and moved to the main roster, including Hit Row, Imperium, and Legado Del Fantasma.

Legado del Fantasma recently made their main roster debut. Speaking on WWE's El Brunch, Santos Escobar explained his future on the main roster and his goals to reach WrestleMania:

"I wanted to be a star in NXT, move to any of the two brands, SmackDown or Raw, and make it to WrestleMania. That last one is the most important because it is the grandest stage of the industry, maybe in the universe. In our sport, it is the biggest stage. I am no stranger to the great stages... We are still settling into the environment, but the idea was to arrive and plant our flag and declare who we are, our reason for being here, and why we are here." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how Zelina Vega contributes to the stable and helps Escobar reach the top of the mountain on the main roster.

