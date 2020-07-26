Adam Cole has already established himself as one of the top heels in the company on-screen. The former NXT Champion was recently a part of an off-screen altercation with Pat McAfee while he was a guest on his radio show.

The two men got into a heated argument when McAfee took a shot at Adam Cole's size calling him small. He also said that the reason behind the longest reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole's success in NXT is the Undisputed Era.

While many fans have speculated that the entire video is a work, there are some who believe that Adam Cole's temper tantrum was very real. One such person is former World Champion Mark Henry.

While talking about the video, Mark Henry said that he doesn't believe that it is a work. He believes the fight is real but might be turned into a work because that would be good for business.

Mark Henry on Adam Cole's backstage altercation

Here is what the World's Strongest Man stated:

''If you called Dusty Rhodes fat he would assassinate your career, you couldn’t work at a bingo hall in Poughkeepsie when he got through browbeating you. Pat McAfee has those kinds of abilities. He’ll do it, sleight of tongue, if you will. He’s slick.You can’t just go on with somebody that can really go verbally and not expect for what happened to happen. Pat started pushing his buttons. Adam Cole was the heel because he started it, and I love Adam Cole. He was the one that said, ‘of all people to try to poke somebody. You were a punter.’ He was the one that stabbed first. So he’s the heel. Usually the best things come from reality and I think if it’s not, it will be. It should be. But, I don’t think it is. This is not a work, this is real shit that’s going to have to be turned into business because it’s too good not to.''

NFL star Pat McAfee has been part of WWE on multiple occasions and has expressed his will to get inside the ring one day. It is quite possible that the record-setting former NXT Champion Adam Cole will have a match with McAfee soon.