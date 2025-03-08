"This is how it works" - WWE veteran feels Cody Rhodes should have set boundaries with popular star before shocking segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently spoke about Cody Rhodes getting injured at Elimination Chamber. The star was betrayed and attacked by John Cena.

A beatdown that Cena started turned into a three-on-one mauling for Cody as The Rock and rapper Travis Scott also joined in. After the show, it was reported that Cody had a ruptured eardrum and a black eye from a vicious slap that Scott had inadvertently landed during the segment.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy detailed that Cody Rhodes should have worked with Scott in advance to perfect the spot. He felt the rapper was new to the business and needed to learn how to work his punches. The Hall of Famer felt that a top talent like Rhodes should never take a chance with someone who is just learning the basics.

"I really hope that Cody didn't get an injury but when something like that happens, and you know this is gonna happen, then Cody, I can't say he didn't do it. I'm sure he did, he knows, he's old school. Get with Travis [Scott] and show Travis how to deliver that slap. You know you got a guy that doesn't know how to throw a working punch, doesn't know how to work at all. If somebody's gonna hit my face that hard, I'm gonna get with them and let them know this is how you do this. This is how it works." [From 4:45 onwards]

During the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, The Rock also acknowledged that Travis Scott landed a brutal slap on Cody Rhodes during the segment.

