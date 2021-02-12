"This was my WrestleMania this year" - Kevin Owens on his Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens recently had one of his best matches of all-time at the WWE Royal Rumble when he faced off against Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. It was a clash that Kevin Owens claims was his WrestleMania match this year.

Kevin Owens has been heavily involved in a feud with Roman Reigns over the past couple of months on SmackDown. Owens has been challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship since December, and the duo have now had three title matches so far.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on FOX Sports, Kevin Owens spoke about his amazing Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

He believes it could just be his "WrestleMania" match for the year. He spoke about this while discussing the matches he and Roman Reigns have had over the months, and how tough it was to make each one better than the last.

"Yeah, I don’t know how any of it came into play, to be honest. Again our minds were to just go all out and for me, the way I saw it, this was my WrestleMania this year. Because, I’ll probably be on WrestleMania, but it’s not going to be bigger than wrestling Roman Reigns for the title."

.@FightOwensFight on his recent feud with @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle, if he will jump off the pirate ship at @RJStadium PLUS much more with @RyanSatin https://t.co/WrXUaJV6Xo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

While he does acknowledge that he will be at WrestleMania 37, he claims that this match was his WrestleMania, simply because there is no bigger fight than one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns share the same mindset when it comes to performing in the ring

Kevin Owens would also comment on how easy it was to work with Roman Reigns, because of how both of them have the same mindset. He revealed how both of them want to bring good matches and good television to people, which makes it easier in the ring.

"We just want to bring good matches to people and good television and good stories and when you have that mindset and you’re working with somebody with that same mindset, things just kind of come together without having to think about it."

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' feud has now carried over into its third month. Many fans are tired of seeing the two go head-to-head, but there can be no denying the fact that they work well together. Perhaps things will finally come to an end at Elimination Chamber.