"This is how wrestling should be" - Xavier Woods makes a shocking pick for his favorite tag team of all time

The New Day's Xavier Woods, a former 11-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, knows a thing or two about great tag team wrestling. But his favorite team of all time is likely to surprise many in the WWE Universe.

Xavier Woods was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss all things WWE. When Woods was asked who he thought the greatest tag team of all time was, he chose to reveal his personal favorite instead. The New Day member revealed that Billy and Chuck were his favorite tag team of all time.

“I’m bad at picking the greatest," Woods admitted. "My favorite is Billy and Chuck, mainly because of their matches with the Hardys. It was the first time I noticed that The Hardys are not huge but they could still knock the huge guys down. In my teen head I was like this is how wrestling should be. This is where you put your ego aside and have this good match. I’ve always been a fan of tag team wrestling. But I like groups too. I was into 3 Count in WCW too. I love so many teams for so many reasons.”

Xavier Woods has won the Tag Team titles 11 times as a part of New Day

Xavier Woods is likely to go down as one of the best tag team wrestlers of all time when he finally does call time on his career.

Woods has held the Tag Team Championships 11 times as part of the New Day and could add to the tally in the coming years.

The WWE Universe probably expected Xavier Woods to name a tag team like the Hardy Boyz or Edge and Christian as his favorite. But the Hardys' match against Billy and Chuck is what helped Woods become a fan of Matt and Jeff, to begin with.

It just goes to show that every tag team will appeal to people differently.

Are you surprised that Xavier Woods picked Billy and Chuck as his favorite tag team of all time? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.