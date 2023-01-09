"This is what being a WWE Superstar looks like!" - Road Dogg praises RAW star for interaction with a young wrestling fan

Road Dogg recently heaped praise on Chad Gable for knowing what it takes to be a WWE Superstar.

Chad Gable is part of a tag team with Otis called Alpha Academy on RAW. Alpha Academy typically plays the role of a comedy act on the red brand and recently got hosed down with milk by Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as he celebrated his 54th birthday on SmackDown.

Gable responded to a parent who thanked him for taking the time to take a photo with their son, with Chad joking that he still had to "shoosh" the boy. The veteran often yells "shoosh!" in an obnoxious fashion to irritate wrestling fans.

"Your little guy was so polite, it almost pained me to SHOOSH him……..ALMOST 🤫," tweeted Chad Gable.

Road Dogg took to Twitter to praise Gable and suggested that other wrestlers learn from him when it comes to fan interactions.

"This is what being a @wwe superstar looks like! Take note 📝 INTERACTION, CHARACTER, HUMBle/HEEL; Chad fires on ALL cylinders," tweeted Road Dogg.

Road Dogg on why former WWE Superstar never got a push in the company

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English now goes by his real name, Matthew Rehwoldt, and is currently a color commentator for Impact Wrestling.

The retired wrestler was popular among fans, particularly when he was paired with Rusev, but the company never really got behind him. Speaking on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg disclosed that Aiden likely didn't receive a push by the company because of his appearance.

"I don't think a lot of people were behind Aiden English from the get-go, and I think it was totally about his looks. Because if it was about anything else, you would know he is extremely talented. He is great on the mic. He works now with IMPACT as a commentator and is really good at it. Did that at NXT for a while." [29:00 - 29:30]

Alpha Academy won the RAW Tag Team Championships a year ago on the January 10th edition of the red brand. Their title reign didn't last long, but it will be interesting to see if the team can get back on track in 2023.

Do you believe Chad Gable is underutilized in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

