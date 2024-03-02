"Those little Japanese girls looked like damn near midgets next to her" - WWE Legend stunned by Jade Cargill's height (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill was involved in an interesting moment on WWE SmackDown as she had a backstage staredown with Damage CTRL. Dutch Mantell, for one, was taken aback by how tall Jade Cargill looked, and he spoke about it on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, in addition to ways of booking the former AEW star.

While WWE has been patient with Cargill, the superstar is being booked as a top name who has her eyes on Iyo Sky's women's title.

Jade Cargill bumped into Sky and her partners behind the scenes, and before things potentially got volatile, Nick Aldis stepped in out of nowhere.

As revealed on this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was instantly startled by Jade Cargill's height and noted how massive she looked in front of other stars during the short segment:

"That girl. How tall is she? Like, 6 feet, at least? Because she looked, those little Japanese girls looked like damn near midgets next to her. She is right there at it! But she is (tall)!" [34:35 - 35:00]

Dakota Kai turning on Bayley means the women's Royal Rumble winner needs one or more allies on the road to WrestleMania.

Dutch Mantell agreed that Jade Cargill could come in and play the role of the babyface superstar who backs Bayley up in her feud against her former teammates.

"Well, that would be a good way to break her in, or well, maybe they don't want to do it. Hey, that's why they have a creative team; they could do whatever they want to do." [35:09 - 35:22]

It was evident since the day she signed with WWE that Jade Cargill would be presented as a contender for the women's title. However, working an angle involving Bayley and Damage CTRL could be one way to familiarize her with the WWE setup.

