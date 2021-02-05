"Those were the raw emotions in those moments" - Bianca Belair on her backstage reaction to winning the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair recently won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, becoming the first African-American woman to do so. As expected, the EST of WWE was extremely emotional following her victory, and several videos of her reaction to winning have been shared online.

Bianca Belair is the EST of WWE, and has been working with the company since 2016. She made her presence known to the WWE Universe at the Mae Young Classic, and has had a fast and steady rise to the main roster since then. She currently serves on SmackDown, but may switch brands based on which champion she chooses to challenge.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on a video that was recently released by WWE, showing her backstage reaction and the emotions she was going through following her Royal Rumble victory.

The EST revealed that she did not know the cameras were still rolling, as she screamed with joy after her win.

"I just didn’t know what to do, so I just felt like screaming. I just needed to do something to get it out and they’re like, ‘Yeah go for it,’ cause they probably knew the camera was recording. I had a little break down and they caught it on camera, of course. But, those were the raw emotions in those moments where you really get to see how much it means to me, when it just sinks in and what it really just means. It means just so much and I’m so happy."

Bianca Belair was on cloud nine following her historic win, so much so that she did not know what to do next. The Royal Rumble match is an excruciatingly difficult and long drawn match, especially if you are one of the earlier entrants.

Bianca Belair is still very emotional a week after her victory

Bianca Belair also revealed that she is still very emotional and in disbelief over her win. She explained that she would sometimes have moments where she would reminisce about her victory, only to end up laughing and crying out of happiness.

"It’s just random moments I start thinking about it and I get overcome with happiness. I’m just trying to figure out my emotions at this point, but I’m definitely happy."

The next few weeks will continue to be an emotional rollercoaster for Belair, as she attempts to decide which champion she wishes to face at WrestleMania. Be it Sasha Banks, Asuka, or Io Shirai, the EST will definitely put in a heck of a performance.