"Those wrestlers cost several $100,000 a year"- WWE 'buried' 29-year-old star on SmackDown, claims Jim Cornette

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the match between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

Morgan's descent into apparent madness continued as she took on Deville in a singles match last Friday. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was intent on inflicting pain upon her opponent, which led to the bout ending in a double count-out. She continued to assault the 29-year-old after the bell, laying the former WWE official out with a Superplex onto a pile of steel chairs.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that he wasn't a fan of how the action unfolded.

"Liv goes under the ring and starts grabbing chairs and is grabbing chairs from ringside and tossing them in the ring and the crowd starts chanting, 'We want tables,' because furniture is more important than the wrestlers. I bet you that I could buy a table for about $65, $70 but one of those wrestlers cost several $100,000 a year," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette added that Deville waiting for Morgan to bring in chairs was not a good look for the former.

"So while Liv Morgan is going to every nook and cranny around ringside trying to find chairs to throw in the ring. There’s Deville having to lay there staring at her, selling, wondering are you ever coming back to me you f***ing bleached blonde bimbo? It buried Deville. She had to lay there and wait forever." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Jim Cornette criticized the chair Superplex by Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown

Jim Cornette continued to talk about the post-match beatdown by Liv Morgan. The former WWE manager said he was livid with the segment, calling it "phony and ridiculous."

Cornette also took a dig at Morgan's newfound aggression:

"Then she gets back in the ring and Cruella has to still sell so that the girl can sit her up on the turnbuckle with no resistance whatsoever and then Superplex her off the top rope onto all the chairs. But goof girl Liv Morgan landed on the chairs too, and turned over and laughed about it because she’s extreme. So now the Superplex bump on to steel chairs does not hurt a 100 pound girl, and that’s when I left the programme for the evening."

Liv Morgan has been competing against Ronda Rousey at live events, where WWE tries out new combinations. It'll be interesting to see if the former Riott Squad member goes after Rousey once again to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship.

