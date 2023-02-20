"Three generations of Bullet Club" - Twitter reacts to the idea of Jay White joining Finn Balor and AJ Styles in WWE after NJPW departure

The wrestling world has reacted to the idea of Jay White possibly joining AJ Styles and Finn Balor over in WWE.

At the recently concluded Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, White competed in his final match for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He lost to Eddie Kingston and bid farewell to the Japanese promotion.

Shortly afterward, fans took to Twitter to discuss the idea of White signing with WWE. Several fans also discussed the possibility of AEW star Kenny Omega joining the former Bullet Club leaders at Stamford.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Ethan @StephNatiion @slate_s42 Let’s not forget they want to get omega @slate_s42 Let’s not forget they want to get omega

Ryan Douglas @RyanD0uglas @slate_s42 Three generations of BC leaders would be petty cool @slate_s42 Three generations of BC leaders would be petty cool

Zeno @Zeno1101 @slate_s42 If kenny also gets signed by wwe then i am all in for a bullet club reunion @slate_s42 If kenny also gets signed by wwe then i am all in for a bullet club reunion👀

Christopher Louie @OnYourMarksLou @slate_s42 Could you imagine those 3 with Cody and Kenny as well? Hmmm... @slate_s42 Could you imagine those 3 with Cody and Kenny as well? Hmmm...

SodaPop @SodaPop87 @slate_s42 Plus Cody and maybe Omega if they give him a fatty bag and the keys to creativity @slate_s42 Plus Cody and maybe Omega if they give him a fatty bag and the keys to creativity

Omega is currently part of Tony Khan's promotion and is its Executive Vice President. He is also one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions with The Young Bucks.

Earlier this year, the Canadian star returned to Japan and competed at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship by beating Will Ospreay.

Jay White has suffered a series of losses lately

Jay White has recently been on a losing streak in NJPW. During last year's G1 Climax, he was beaten by Tama Tonga, whom he previously kicked out of the Bullet Club.

Fast forward to Wrestle Kingdom 17, White lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in a hard-fought battle between the two men.

Switchblade's losing streak continued when he was beaten by Hikuleo in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match. This eventually led to White and Kingston agreeing to face each other in a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' Match.

Courtesy of his latest loss, White is now officially done with NJPW and could possibly join another major promotion.

WWE, meanwhile, is the home of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Cody Rhodes, all former members of the Bullet Club.

Would you like to see Jay White sign with WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

