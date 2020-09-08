WWE has announced three matches scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featuring a WWE Payback rematch and two grudge matches, here's what WWE has planned for tonight's episode:

WWE Payback rematch

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton and Keith Lee will go one-on-one for the third time.

Their first encounter took place two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. However, that match ended in a no-contest after Randy Orton was attacked by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before The Viper punted McIntyre in the head for the third time that night.

Fast forward to WWE Payback and Keith Lee shockingly defeated the former 13-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion in under seven minutes with the Spirit Bomb. Therefore, Randy Orton will be looking for revenge tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Last week Randy Orton became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions after defeating Seth Rollins and Keith Lee in a triple threat match. However, Randy Orton is still yet to pin Keith Lee in a match. Does Keith Lee have Randy Orton's number?

The son vs. The Disciple

In addition, tonight on RAW we could see Dominik Mysterio's fairy-tail beginning to his in-ring WWE career continue as he goes one-on-one with Seth Rollins' Disciple, Murphy.

Two weeks ago at WWE Payback, Dominik Mysterio, along with his father Rey Mysterio, defeated The Monday Night Messiah and Murphy in a tag team match. During that match Dominik Mysterio got the pinfall victory over Murphy.

Dominik was only seconds away from defeating Seth Rollins last week on Monday Night RAW, but was ultimately defeated once again by The Monday Night Messiah for the second time after also falling to Rollins at SummerSlam in August.

It was also revealed last week that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps at WWE Payback, therefore Dominik had to take the place of his father on RAW in the match against Seth Rollins. However, it would appear that Rey Mysterio will once again be in the corner of Dominik tonight on RAW as he faces off against The Monday Night Messiah's Disciple.

Two RAW Underground debuts

Finally, tonight on Monday Night RAW, Aleister Black and Kevin Owens will look to settle their recent rivalry as they both make their RAW Underground debuts.

RAW Underground is the shoot-style fighting segment, featured in Monday Night RAW's third hour and hosted by Shane McMahon.

Aleister Black, now sporting a bandage over the eye injured by Seth Rollins, shockingly attacked Kevin Owens two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW during an edition of The KO Show.

This was followed up last week on RAW as Black attacked Kevin Owens before KO's match against Randy Orton, costing Owens an opportunity at the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions.

Will Kevin Owens be able to gain some revenge against Aleister Black tonight on RAW Underground or will KO taste Black Mass for the third consecutive week?