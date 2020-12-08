Three reasons why Vince McMahon kept Pat Patterson by his side for so long (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau spoke to SK Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Inside SKoop. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed the legacy of Pat Patterson and the reasons why Vince McMahon trusted the WWE Hall of Famer so much.

Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the age of 79, worked as McMahon’s right-hand man for over three decades in WWE. Rougeau listed three reasons why the WWE Chairman wanted Pat Patterson by his side, including his love of the wrestling business.

“I would have to attribute that to three reasons. I’ll try to remember all three of them but it’s going to come pretty easy. The first one, everybody liked Pat, like I said. He was a likeable kind of guy. The second one, he was a very smart guy. He was a very smart, smart guy. I think the third reason I believe in is he loved wrestling as much as I do.

“You put those three guys together – a guy who loves, is passionate about this business, he’s a great guy, and he’s a smart guy in the business. I don’t blame Vince for grabbing him and taking him in.”

Rougeau compared Pat Patterson’s personality to Owen Hart, Mike Sharp, and Big John Studd. He also revealed that Pat Patterson is the person who informed him that his WrestleMania 10 match finish had been changed. The last-minute alteration, which was Vince McMahon’s call, ultimately led to Rougeau quitting WWE.

Pat Patterson’s WWE legacy

Dozens of WWE Superstars and legends have paid tribute to Pat Patterson since the news of his passing was announced.

Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson made his wrestling debut in 1958 and went on to join WWE in 1979. He became the inaugural holder of the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his first year in WWE. Although it is often said that he won the title in a tournament in Rio de Janeiro, the tournament was fictional and never took place.

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020

Following his retirement in 1984, Pat Patterson played an important role behind the scenes in WWE. He worked alongside Vince McMahon as a creative team member, while he has been credited with creating the Royal Rumble match.

Pat Patterson was also the first openly gay Superstar in WWE history.