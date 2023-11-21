Three-time WWE champion defeats rival for the first time in nearly 1000 days on RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jax and Rodriguez have been in conflict for some time now since the former returned to WWE and cost Rodriguez the Women's World Championship. Following a backstage confrontation last Monday, the match was officially set for this week's show.

The opening match of the night showcased hard-hitting action from both women as they aimed to cement their status as main-event contenders in the WWE Women's division. The match began with the duo trading moves as the action spilled to ringside.

At a crucial moment, Rodriguez landed the double jump corkscrew elbow on the former Women's Champion in the corner. However, her knee buckled when she attempted the Fireman's carry. Jax capitalized on the opportunity, delivering the Banzai Drop to clinch a significant victory.

This was Nia Jax's first victory over Rodriguez in 992 days, dating back to their tag-team match in March 2021 when Jax and Shayna Baszler triumphed over Dakota Kai and Rodriguez.

It will be interesting to see what is next for The Irresistible Force.

