Three-time WWE champion wants to follow in Brock Lesnar and CM Punk's footsteps in the UFC

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have several things in common. In addition to both being Paul Heyman Guys and former WWE Champions, they also share a love for mixed-martial arts. A love that saw them both spend time in the UFC. Current WWE Superstar Montez Ford has now also shared his interest in the sport.

While Punk and Lesnar had varying degrees of success, their spells in the UFC were both quite memorable. However, they aren't the only WWE Superstars who have tried their hand at the octagon. The likes of Bobby Lashley and Batista have also dipped their toes in the mixed-martial arts scene, just like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

Ford, who is one-half of The Street Profits, recently spoke to ComicBook in an interview where he opened up about his UFC aspirations. He believes that his military background, coupled with his hand-to-hand combat experience will translate well to the octagon. He also expressed that his Pride stablemate Bobby Lashley believes he can do it.

"Bobby said I would do exceedingly well especially because he knows my training regimen and my drive," said Montez Ford

There is a saying that "talk is cheap", but Ford seems to be keen on pursuing a UFC career. He even spoke to the President of WWE Nick Khan about crossover opportunities between WWE and UFC.

"I even told Nick Khan, I said, 'Hey, I know you're doing all these crossovers, but if you need somebody to do another crossover and step to the octagon, I'll be that guy,'" claimed Ford

Expand Tweet

For Montez Ford to follow in the footsteps of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk in the UFC would be quite something. Weighing in at 232 lbs, Ford would fight in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. Imagining him fighting the likes of Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Ciryl Gane is, in all honesty, frightening. But, we'll cross that bridge if we ever get to it.

Brock Lesnar's run in the UFC was far better than CM Punk's

While quite a few superstars have worked both with UFC and WWE, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk stand out. After all, they made the transition not from UFC to WWE, but rather the other way around. But, of the two, who found more success in the octagon?

Well, looking at their respective UFC careers, the answer is pretty clear. With a record of five wins, three losses, and one no-contest, The Beast Incarnate had a far better time in the octagon compared to The Voice of the Voiceless.

Punk had two matches in the UFC, one which ended in a loss, and the other in a no-contest. On the other hand, Lesnar at one time even held the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Regardless of how their UFC careers went, both Lesnar and Punk remain two of the greatest stars in WWE's history. No number of wins or losses in the octagon can change that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback