Three top champions relinquish titles and quit in controversial move; issue cryptic statement about wrestling promotion

Three top champions have left a wrestling promotion. The trio issued a cryptic statement about it on Twitter, leaving the fans confused about what had happened. Since then, the promotion has not issued any statement either.

The stars in question are Christina Marie, Rebecca Scott, and Ultra Violette. Capital Championship Wrestling is an all-women's promotion.

Without adding further context, Christina Marie posted a cryptic statement signed by herself, Rebecca Scott, and Ultra Violette. They said that in light of an incident, which they did not elaborate on, they were relinquishing their titles and taking a permanent step back from the company immediately.

Mariee, Scott, and Violette were the CCW Champion, CCW Global Fighting Champion, and CCW Network Champion, respectively.

They added that CCW's actions didn't reflect their beliefs.

"In light of the recent actions taken by Capital Championship Wrestling that have greatly effected both the locker room and the fans, we have made a joint decision to relinquish our titles and take a permanent step back from CCW effective immediately. It is important to note that CCW’s actions in no way reflect our beliefs. We truly apologize to anyone that has been affected and hope our actions help prevent this from happening again. -Rebecca Scott, Christina Marie, Ultra Violette," the statement read.

As of now, there's no clarity on what the actions of the promotion were. While there are rumors that it's surrounding a financial dispute, it's not clear if that's the case.

CCW is yet to issue a statement on Twitter or Instagram and has not posted since.

