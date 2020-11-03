There was speculation earlier this week that NWA star Thunder Rosa was on her way to the WWE. Billy Corgan denied this and said that the Mexican star was under contract through 2021. This was confirmed by Thunder Rosa herself on an appearance on Busted Open Radio:

I am signed with NWA and have another year with them. When it’s my time, it’s gonna be my time. When my time comes, I’m not going to come as just another person on the roster, mark my words. I’m coming for everything and I’m coming to be on top, just like I did this first time. My value is going to be bigger because I’m going to be a better wrestler, cut better promos, my body is going to be chiseled, I’m going to have a better MMA record. I’m gonna be like, ‘This is all I have to offer, what do you have to offer me?’ That’s what I want when I go to a bigger company. I want them to want me. H/T: WrestleTalk

Thunder Rosa possibly rules out a move to WWE

Thunder Rosa also opened up about the future. She said that she would have to look at her various side projects when making a decision about her future. She said that this could rule out a move to WWE in the future :

Because of all the projects I have on the side, it has to be a place where I’m able to continue working on what I’m working on. If I’m able to do it with NWA, then NWA. If I’m able to do it with AEW, probably. Now knowing what WWE is doing with things we have on the side, it’s going to be very difficult for me to work on my personal projects. Sometimes, those personal projects are the things that bring you the most joy in life. I don’t want that joy to be taken away for money. If that’s what I have to sacrifice, I’d rather be happy than be a slave. H/T: WrestleTalk

Thunder Rosa has made a number of appearances in AEW. She beat Serena Deeb on her debut before going on to face AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out. Thunder Rosa also successfully defended the NWA Women's Championship on Dynamite against Ivelisse.

Serena Deeb beat Thunder Rosa on UWN PrimeTime Live last week to win the NWA Women's Championship.

