Thunder Rosa says she is open to working for WWE ahead of AEW All Out match

Thunder Rosa made her AEW in-ring debut on the most recent episode of Dynamite in a match against former WWE Superstar and Performance Center Serena Deeb.

The reigning NWA Women's Champion is scheduled to face Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at All Out. Thunder Rosa has been wrestling since 2014, and she even had the opportunity to work for WWE but not as an in-ring performer.

As revealed in a Fightful Select exclusive, Rosa told Fightful that she was set to attend a WWE Tryout to become a referee last September.

Rosa passed up the chance to show up at the tryout as it would have interfered with her MMA training. Hurricane Dorian also caused a lot of problems which played a role in her missing the WWE Tryout.

The 34-year-old Mexican wrestler also revealed that she had never been contacted by either WWE of IMPACT Wrestling regarding an in-ring offer.

Thunder Rosa added that while she didn't regret passing up on the opportunity to attend the WWE Tryout, she would always be open to working for the WWE in the future.

Rosa also said that she prefers companies contacting her for work-related possibilities than the other way round.

Thunder Rosa's career

Advertisement

Thunder Rosa has wrestled for several promotions during her career, which include Stardom, Ring of Honor, Lucha Underground, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling and Women of Wrestling.

She also competed in her first pro MMA fight for Combate Americas in September 2019 and lost via unanimous decision to Nadine Mandiau. Rosa won the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA Hard Times from Allysin Kay in January earlier this year. She has surpassed the 220-day mark with her reign and even appeared for AEW with the NWA title.

It was revealed first by Dave Meltzer that a deal to have Rosa in AEW was agreed upon after Tony Khan reached out to Billy Corgan. Sean Ross Sapp additionally reported on Fightful Select that Rosa didn't contact the promotion first and it all came to fruition based on the direct talks between NWA and AEW.

Thunder Rosa put on an impressive performance in her AEW debut match against Serena Deeb. The Champion vs. Champion showdown against Hikaru Shida at All Out is expected to be one of the best women's matches in All Elite Wrestling, considering the quality of the talents involved.