Tiffany Stratton and 27-year-old WWE Superstar send out a heartfelt message to Nia Jax 

Several WWE Superstars including Tiffany Stratton have recently sent out heartfelt messages to Nia Jax on the occasion of her birthday. The Irresistible Force recently turned 40 and is set to challenge for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently won the Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Jax dominated most of the bout and delivered a massive Annihilator to pick up the win and earn herself a title opportunity at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Taking to social media, WWE Superstar and Alpha Academy member, Maxxine Dupri wished Jax on her birthday and also asked everyone to wish the latter on her big day.

"everybody stop what you're doing and go wish @linafanene a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!" in another story she wrote, "YEAH GLO!!! wishing you another year of absolutely slaying the house down @linafanene (emoji) ILY."

Jax's real-life friend, Tiffany Stratton also sent the former a warm birthday message.

"Happy Birthday to the QUEEN (emojis) @linafanene," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Maxxine Dupri and Tiffany Stratton's message below:

Dutch Mantell spoke about how WWE made Nia Jax safer in the ring

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about how the company must have managed to get Nia Jax to the safer side.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned how the company made the right decision to slow down The Irresistible Force a little bit. The veteran added that previously she was rushing inside the squared circle, but after she has slowed down she has been making progress.

"Very good. See Nia Jax, they've kinda slowed her down. And in slowing her down, she's not so dangerous. I think she was rushing before and I think, they're in her head in the back saying, 'Slow down.' Everything made sense. There was nothing stupid they did. So, really enjoyed the match, enjoyed the finish." [34:27 onwards]

It would be interesting to see whom Jax would face going forward in the near future.

