Tiffany Stratton addresses embarrassing botch on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton ran out to interfere in the Women's Street Fight main event match this past week on WWE SmackDown. It appeared as though Miss Money in the Bank intended to cash in.

Upon getting Nia Jax's attention, Stratton continued to assault Mia Yim, before Bayley evened the numbers game and chased her away from the ringside area. As Tiffy tried to run, her foot got caught up in the wires at ringside and she tripped over the barricade in front of Bayley.

Stratton has since addressed this botch in her Instagram story. The former NXT Women's Champion joked that "Tiffy Tripped," but it seems that she was quite alright following the fall.

Stratton was able to maintain her composure and return to the back, where she and Nia Jax have since made up. However, it seems that this was a humiliating moment for the 25-year-old, and so she felt the need to address it.

Who will Miss Money in the Bank cash in her contract on WWE SmackDown?

Tiffany Stratton is currently close friends with WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax, on SmackDown which appears to be costing her chances of cashing in.

Technically Stratton doesn't have to cash in on a SmackDown star, if she waits until a premium live event then there could be the option of cashing in on whoever holds the Women's World Championship. However, such a move would then force her to move over to WWE RAW.

Stratton could speak to RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, in the same way that Randy Orton recently did and ask about a move over to the red brand so that she can cash in on Morgan and remain friends with Nia Jax.

It could be argued that she may have a better chance of cashing in successfully on Liv Morgan, but the title could change hands too. Rhea Ripley is likely to get her rematch against the champion soon, with the contest possibly being at Bad Blood.

It bears watching what Miss Money in the Bank will do with her contract and who she will finally decide to cash in on.

