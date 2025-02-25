Tiffany Stratton 'blushes' after 5-time WWE champion's sweet gesture ahead; it's NOT Ludwig Kaiser

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton "blushed" after a fellow champion's adorable gesture on social media. While it's not Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, it's one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

During her feud with Liv Morgan and Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley had several moments with Tiffany Stratton. This became a popular meme because Ripley and Stratton were complete opposites. Mami had dark hair and wore goth-like colors, while Tiffy Time had blonde hair and loved pink.

Some fans even pointed out that the duo resembled popular characters Wednesday Adams and Enid Sinclair from the Netflix show Wednesday. Since then, Ripley and Stratton have broken characters and posed for backstage pictures together.

In a post on her Instagram stories, The Eradicator revealed that she was wearing Stratton's "It's Tiffy Time" shirt. The WWE Women's Champion was moved by the sweet gesture, re-sharing the post on her own Instagram story with added emojis.

"🥺🤭😘," Stratton wrote.

Tiffany Stratton shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @tiffanywwe on IG)

Ripley and Stratton are the respective faces of the women's division for RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Mami is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship next week on RAW against Iyo Sky.

The winner of that match will face the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 41. As for Stratton, she has her hands full against Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Nia Jax loves her storyline with Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax despite forming a partnership for several months. Jax broke character in a recent interview with TV Insider, showing some love to their storyline and how the fans received it so well.

"I love that. With our fanbase, they love the action and love watching a wrestling match, but they love sinking their teeth into a really good story. So, I'm honored that me and Tiffy have been able to portray a really good story the fans have loved," Jax said. (H/T TV Insider)

Despite the praise, Nia Jax is out for revenge and will team up with Candice LeRae to take on Stratton and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

