Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after defeating former women’s champion on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton just broke her silence after picking up a huge win against a former champion on WWE SmackDown.

Naomi made her surprising return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Her performance in the match was quite extraordinary as she lasted over an hour and came close to winning the Rumble match itself.

Her performance in the Royal Rumble was just an indication that there might be big things in store for her future in WWE. However, tonight her momentum was stopped as she faced off against Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton has been a rising star in WWE NXT for the past few years. She has also been an entertaining heel and she has proven her athletic prowess in the ring on numerous occasions.

Tonight, Stratton was in her element against Naomi. She brought the fight to her and the crowd was also behind her as she picked up the win. Following the match, Stratton took to social media to break her silence.

"Mirror mirror on the wall, WHO DA BADDEST OF THEM ALL?????"

With this huge win on WWE SmackDown, Stratton has sent a message to the women's division that she is here to take over.

