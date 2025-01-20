Tiffany Stratton breaks her silence after first successful defense of the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton broke her silence after her first successful defense of the WWE Women's Championship. She defeated Bayley on the latest edition of SmackDown to retain the title.

Stratton became champion on the January 3 edition of SmackDown. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax after once again helping her retain the title.

On Instagram, Stratton shared photos from this week's SmackDown, highlighting her victory over Bayley. She also questioned the next challenger in line.

"On a diet of wins and pins, who’s next?" wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post:

Trending

Stratton was also responsible for Bayley losing the Women's Championship at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Over the past few months, the 25-year-old assisted Nia Jax in retaining the Women's Championship on multiple occasions but occasionally teased cashing in her Money in the Bank contract before eventually pulling the trigger.

Greg Gagne warned Tiffany Stratton of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Greg Gagne has warned Tiffany Stratton about Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. WWE has already teased Flair's return to the company. The Queen has been sidelined with injury for over a year.

Speaking on Straight Talk with The Boss, Gagne discussed Stratton's victory over Jax. He said:

"I sent Tiffany a little note. She sent me a nice remark back. I was proud of her. And she said I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you, which was very nice. And she did a great job. You know, I sent back a little note the other day, 'Be careful now, don't get too cocky and watch out for Becky and Charlotte, they're coming back.'"

WWE is yet to reveal Stratton's next challenger. She could feud with the returning Charlotte Flair or face Nia Jax, who is yet to get her rematch for the Women's Championship she lost at the start of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback