Tiffany Stratton breaks silence on major "rumors" about Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton addressed her WrestleMania 41 opponent Charlotte Flair, confirming some major "rumors" about her.

Tiffany Stratton claimed she had Nia Jax beat until Candice LeRae came and interrupted. She then said that Trish Stratus and her would put an end to them once and for all. After this, she addressed Charlotte Flair, who picked The Buff Barbie as her WrestleMania 41 opponent last week.

Describing it as a dream come true, she then said that the rumors were true - nobody likes to kick a girl while she's down like Charlotte Flair. With the statement Tiffy broke her silence on the long-standing rumors that Flair would do anything to be at the top of the women's roster, resulting in her returning to action after a year at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and immediately winning it to challenge for the WWE Women's Title.

So she vowed to take her spot as the number one woman in all of WWE. It wasn't about legacy, Tiffy said, but was instead about becoming the number one star in the WWE women's roster.

She was interrupted by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, both of whom found it "cute" that she thought she was on the verge of a win last week. Nia vowed to make sure that Tiffany doesn't even make it to WrestleMania.

As Candice and Nia tried to initiate a beatdown, the referee stopped them so that the Tiffany vs Candice match could take place.

It's unclear if Nia Jax is going to get another title shot in March. It remains to be seen how things pan out

