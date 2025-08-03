Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after remarkable WWE achievement at SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill in an intense bout to successfully defend her WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025 Night One. After the match, she reacted to her victory during the SummerSlam Post-Show, addressing fans.

After Jade Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament, she secured a shot at The Buff Barbie's WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. While the buildup to the match was slightly underwhelming according to some fans, the bout received a lot of praise from viewers.

Tiffany was interviewed by Jackie Redmond backstage following her monumental victory. Redmond asked the champion about her 14-0 winning streak and the reason behind her success. Stratton gave her an answer filled with confidence and broke her silence.

"Like I said earlier, Jackie, I was so nervous walking into this [title match] tonight. It's my first-ever SummerSlam, and Jade is undeniable, but so am I. And now I have been champ for over 200 days, and I'm the current longest WWE champion. And The Storm came and I stood strong and it's still Tiffy Time." [34:29-34:53]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Tiffany Stratton after her victory over Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Big Jade will likely look to recover from the setback with a huge win.

