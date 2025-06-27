Tiffany Stratton breaks her silence after retaining WWE Women's Championship in epic Last Woman Standing Match on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton broke her silence after retaining the WWE Women's Championship on this week's edition of SmackDown. She defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Stratton and Jax pushed each other to their limits, with the challenger coming close to winning the match on multiple occasions. Naomi tried cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the closing moments of the contest, but was instead taken out by Stratton, who used The Glow's briefcase to keep Jax down for the 10-count and get her hand raised.

On Instagram, Stratton broke her silence and shared a short message, posing with her Women's Championship moments after her victory over Jax.

"How many letters in Stratton?" Stratton wrote.

Tiffany Stratton is no stranger to the Money in the Bank briefcase herself, having cashed in her contract on her friend-turned-mentor-turned-foe on January 3 this year, to win the Women's Championship in the first place.

She successfully defended the title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 before reigniting her rivalry with Jax. Last week, the two women were once again face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton agreeing to face the former champion in a Last Woman Standing Match on tonight's SmackDown in Saudi Arabia.

Now, whoever decides to step up and challenge the Women's Champion next might need more than a 10-count to mark the conclusion of Tiffy Time.

