Tiffany Stratton calls out Charlotte Flair for bias; says what she means

Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have a split-screen interview. This was just a week after the two had to be separated during a brawl in Barcelona.

Ad

The interview kicked off with the WWE Women's Champion trying to get the first word, but The Queen quickly cut her off. She claimed she felt sorry for Stratton, saying she was not all that special despite constantly trying to compare herself with Flair.

This didn't sit well with Tiffany Stratton, who had a brutal rebuttal. She confidently claimed that she was coming for Charlotte Flair's throne before exposing the latter's bias. She pointed out that Flair always goes after the "hottest thing" in WWE, but this strategy will not work now.

Ad

Trending

The WWE Universe has taken issue with Flair challenging, defeating, and killing the momentum of WWE Superstars. However, Tiffany Stratton seems confident she can change that narrative.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"This is what you do. You find the hottest thing and you throw water on it. It may have worked in the past, but it's not going to work on me Charlotte," claimed Stratton.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This rivalry is sure to only heat up further in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see which one of these two women comes out on top at WrestleMania 41 when all is said and done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback