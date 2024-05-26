Tiffany Stratton, Carmella, Brie Bella, and several others react to WWE Superstar's victory at King and Queen of the Ring

Several prominent names, including Tiffany Stratton, Carmella, and Brie Bella have reacted to a WWE Superstar's historic win in the 2024 Queen of the Ring Tournament. The talent being discussed is Nia Jax.

At the recently concluded premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Nia Jax faced Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Irresistible Force dominated the action and eventually delivered a devastating Annihilator to Valkyria, securing the coveted crown.

Following her massive win, Jax posted a picture of herself on Instagram. She also sent a message to her fans.

"Bow Down Peasants 👑," wrote Jax in the post's caption.

In response to the post, several WWE Superstars and pro wrestling personalities congratulated her on the massive victory. Stratton, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Dakota Kai, Maxxine Dupri, Brie Bella, and others seemed pleased with Jax's win.

Dutch Mantell explained how The Bloodline might have helped WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been presented as an unstoppable force since her WWE return in September 2023. She has picked up notable victories against stars like Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. Dutch Mantell recently discussed how Jax's family might have helped her improve as a performer.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said members of the Anoa'i family could have prepared the former Women's Champion to succeed in pro wrestling. He added that Jax has had a purpose since making her comeback last year.

"She's more deliberate. Her background, her Bloodline, ensures she's gonna be a success. All her people there, all her relation there, they all offered help. She is at most, I wouldn't say a hundred percent better but seventy-five percent better now, than she was. Everything is deliberate now, everything has a meaning, everything has a purpose. She's taken that to heart and congratulations to her. I do think she will take the Queen of the Ring. That's another thing. They're not doing these screwy finishes. That p**ses people off." [13:41 onwards]

It will be exciting to see whether Jax can secure the Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2024. The title is currently held by Bayley, and The Irresistible can dethrone her in August.

