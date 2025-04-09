Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair had one major request after their segment, claims legend

Last week's SmackDown was a little controversial, thanks to Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. The two superstars' segment went viral because of the verbal jabs they took at each other. However, following the segment, a legend believes both women had one major request.

The request in question was to have each other's shots cut from social media. Once SmackDown was done and dusted, WWE released videos from the segment onto their socials. However, Tiffany Stratton's "0-3" line and Charlotte Flair's retort about Ludwig Kaiser being in her DMs were cut.

With that in mind, pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette believes both women may have requested that the other's line be cut. Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he opined that there was no profanity in the segment and that there have been far worse things said on TV.

As such, in his opinion, the only logical explanation is that either one or both of them requested a cut.

"See, that's a sign right there to me. There was no profanity; there was no double entendre that would take it into the gutter. More harmful things are said on television all the time. That had to be a specific request from one or both participants," suggested Cornette. [12:35-12:54]

Given how upset Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair looked after the segment, this theory is certainly plausible. However, only WWE and the two women know why the segment's social media edits were cut.

Ludwig Kaiser responded to Charlotte Flair after SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's segment went viral for two main reasons. One of them was Flair's comeback to Stratton, asking why Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.

For those who don't know, Stratton and Kaiser have been dating for some time now. Although their relationship hasn't been added to any storyline on TV, it is a known fact that they're dating.

As such, it wasn't all that surprising when Kaiser responded to The Queen after SmackDown. He simply took to X and tagged Flair, sharing a popular video from the past featuring Shawn Michaels.

Expand Tweet

In the video, Michaels tells Diana Hart, the wife of the late great Davey Boy Smith, not to "flatter yourself," which is a very clear message to Flair. It's safe to say that this rivalry is getting very interesting, and it will be exciting to see how things play out at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

