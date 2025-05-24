Tiffany Stratton claims she's an upgrade from two top superstars on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton had to go up against two top contenders in the sea of sharks, i.e, the SmackDown Women's division. She held her own on the mic, silenced the two veterans, and claimed she was an upgrade from them.

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton came out in the aftermath of her incredible WWE Women's Title defense against Nia Jax. While she technically dethroned Nia Jax on the first episode of SmackDown this year, they didn't have a proper title rematch until last week. Stratton put any doubts behind her after dispatching Nia Jax.

She was confronted by two top contenders - Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Alexa Bliss qualified for Money in the Bank, and Charlotte failed to dethrone Stratton at WrestleMania 41. During the promo, Tiffany Stratton silenced both women by telling them that she's an upgraded version of them:

Following this, Charlotte Flair would face The Beautiful Madness, Giulia, and the Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank qualifier. Stratton anticipated that she could be the prey rather than the predator this time around, as she is the Champion, and someone will win the MITB briefcase.

However, she seemed to welcome it. Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, failed to qualify as Giulia got past her and Zelina Vega.

It's looking like Stratton won't be defending her title at Money in the Bank in Los Angeles.

