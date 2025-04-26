  • home icon
Tiffany Stratton confronted by highly-touted 32-year-old star on SmackDown; Dream match announced

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:02 GMT
No rest for the &quot;target&quot; of the women
No rest for the "target" of the women's division (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X)

The WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, cutting a promo after her big win against Charlotte Flair. She was interrupted by a top 32-year-old star, with a dream match happening right away.

When Tiffany Stratton was doing her victory lap, she was confronted by none other than Jade Cargill, who looked to make her first go at the Women's Championship. After her business with Naomi ended, she said she had nothing but time.

And now, it's time for her to prove why she came to WWE. To Cargill, beating Charlotte Flair wasn't a sign that Tiffany was the best, especially since the two of them (Stratton and Cargill) never faced off before.

also-read-trending Trending
Tiffany Stratton, in the spirit of a fighting Champion, called out a referee to set up a dream match.

The referee was out, and things got kick-started. Jade Cargill had been a Women's Tag Team Champion before, but had never targeted a singles title. With Naomi out of her way, it certainly makes sense that she would use the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 win as a stepping stone into her singles title pursuits.

It certainly makes sense for Cargill to be stepping up after a year on the main roster, where she was out of action from mid-November 2024 to early March 2025.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
