Tiffany Stratton confronted by newest 34-year-old signing backstage on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:15 GMT
The WWE Women
The WWE Women's Champion showed up on this week's SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Tiffany Stratton is the target of the entire SmackDown Women's division and she knows it. That's why she was confronted backstage on SmackDown by the newest 34-year-old signing on the blue brand - Zelina Vega.

Tiffany Stratton's night before the Royal Rumble didn't end up going as well as she would have wanted as she was taken out by Nia Jax with an Annihilator and a leg drop. Candice LeRae and Nia Jax hijacked the interview segment of the WWE Women's Champion.

However, before that, there was a backstage segment featuring SmackDown's newest - the beloved 34-year-old star Zelina Vega, who has been separated from LWO and moved to the Friday night show. She confronted Tiffany Stratton and let her know of her intentions, starting with winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Vega may not be a favorite to win the Women's Rumble match and nobody will be expecting her to. However, this year is a great opportunity to let her shine by becoming the Iron Woman of the Rumble match.

The Iron Man/Woman is a great honorary title and while it doesn't look as good as "Royal Rumble winner," it still has memories etched with it. With this new beginning, Vega will be determined to make 2025 her year.

As for Stratton, she's bound to meet Zelina Vega sooner rather than later.

Edited by Harish Raj S
