Tiffany Stratton defeats 36-year-old WWE veteran for the first time on SmackDown 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton collided with Naomi in a singles match for the first time.

The Buff Barbie made her SmackDown in-ring debut last month, defeating Michin. She competed in her first Elimination Chamber match in Perth last week. She didn't win the bout, but she took out Naomi.

On SmackDown this week, Tiffany Stratton took down Naomi with a shoulder tackle after the match began. The former women's champion nailed Stratton with a jumping uppercut, hitting her with several kicks in the corner. She then followed it up with a dropkick while Tiffany was seated in the corner.

Naomi kept dominating as she delivered a kick while on the apron and followed it up with a slingshot facebuster. The two stars exchanged strikes in the ring, and Tiffany planted Noami with a spinebuster.

Stratton then went for the eye, sent her opponent into the post, and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win the match via pinfall.

The fans were behind Tiffany Stratton during the match, and she delivered once again. It wouldn't be surprising if she ends up winning a championship soon.

