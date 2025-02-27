Tiffany Stratton "deserved" to get choked for major WWE actions, says former champion

A former WWE champion thought that Tiffany Stratton deserved what she got since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Stratton hasn't had the best few weeks, getting taken out in the past episodes of SmackDown.

It officially became 'Tiffy Time' in early January when Stratton strategically cashed in her briefcase on Nia Jax. She initially helped Jax retain the WWE Women's Championship against Naomi before letting Bianca Belair hit the KOD on her.

Stratton then took out Candice LeRae, cashing in her title shot and hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Nia to win the WWE Women's Title. But on the road to that climactic finish, Jax tried to strangle the 25-year-old star on an episode of SmackDown last September.

Speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast, Nia Jax was asked about the segment and explained in character that Stratton "deserved" it.

"She deserved it, and I feel like I should do it again, because look at what she did to me. She stabbed me in the back after all I did for her. … I am a tiny bit proud of her because that's what I created. I created what she is today, and I'm proud of it. At the end of the day, I'm like, ‘Oh, well.’ Looking at her, she's so beautiful and she's this champion. I did that, but also, how dare you? How dare you?" Jax said. [From 2:30 - 2:55]

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are set to team up at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto to face Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Nia Jax wants to see WWE NXT star on the main roster

In an interview with TV Insider last week, Nia Jax was asked about the growth of Ava as the general manager of NXT. Jax was very proud of her fellow real-life Bloodline member, though she wanted to see her on the main roster.

"I'm so proud of her. She has really come into her own. Who would have thought just being the NXT general manager she would just shine in? I even said to her the other day, 'This year has been so good for you.' I feel her confidence has gotten bigger. She is running that show and with ease. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I want to see her up here on the main roster, possibly doing a similar role as well," Jax said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Jax and Ava are real-life cousins. Jax's father is Joseph Fanene, who is the first cousin of Peter Maivia. He's the grandfather of The Rock, the father of the NXT GM.

