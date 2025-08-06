Tiffany Stratton details real-life attack that left her with broken face

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke about a real-life incident that left her with a broken face. The Buff Barbie was forced out of the action for a while.

The 26-year-old recently made an appearance on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. During her conversation with the hosts, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, Stratton spoke about several things, including her SummerSlam win, her feud with Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in, and more.

Tiffany Stratton also shed light on an unfortunate incident that took place during her time in NXT. Recalling what happened, the former Women's Money in the Bank winner noted that she got into an altercation with a couple after she cut them off in a parking lot. Startton stated that after a verbal exchange, she pushed the girl.

"When I was in NXT, after one of my matches, I cut somebody off in my parking garage, and they were like yelling at me through their car. So, I pulled over… And they pull over, and a guy gets out of the car. So, then I get out of the car, and we're talking sh*t, then his girlfriend gets out of the car… I start talking sh*t with the girlfriend, and I push her," said Stratton. [From 1:06:14 onwards]

Stratton added that the girl pushed her back and a brawl broke out, which ended with the boy stomping the WWE Superstar's face to the ground. Tiffany pointed out that she broke her face and was forced out of action for a long period.

"She pushes me back. We start fu**king brawling. And then she takes her long a** nails, digs them in my braid, and gets me down on the ground. And this is where it takes a turn. So, and the guy just fu**ing stomps right on my face. I broke a face bone… Nobody knows this. So, you're welcome. Broke a face bone. So, that's why I was out for so long in NXT… And I still don't have feeling in my tooth right now," added Tiffany. [From 1:06:48 onwards]

You can check out the video below for her comments:

Tiffany Stratton scored a massive win at WWE SummerSlam

Jade Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament to earn herself a title opportunity. She challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The SmackDown stars wrestled a back-and-forth contest on Night One that lasted around seven minutes. The Storm failed to put her opponent away despite hitting her with the Jaded. Stratton eventually connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win the bout and retain the gold.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Tiffany Stratton following her impressive title defense at WWE SummerSlam.

