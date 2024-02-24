Tiffany Stratton eliminates recently-returned WWE star at Elimination Chamber 2024

Tiffany Stratton had a performance to remember at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. Although she didn't walk out as the winner, she scored the first elimination in the match and was the best-received superstar in a star-studded contest. The superstar in question is a former Champion, Naiomi, who recently returned to WWE.

Tiffany Stratton has made waves quickly since joining the WWE main roster by signing with SmackDown. The Buff Barbie hasn't exactly made allies, as she has been butting heads with the likes of Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE also made sure to go after Stratton first after her pod opened.

Tiffany Stratton would eliminate Naomi to score the first elimination of the match in Perth. Naomi recently returned at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble - having an incredible Iron Woman performance, with only the winner Bayley having a better time.

Some fans were quite surprised at the veteran Naomi becoming the first woman to be eliminated. Stratton was the second woman to go, with Liv Morgan getting a lot of heat for taking her out.

There are going to be huge expectations for the 24-year-old star in 2024. Fans are excited to see what is next for The Buff Barbie on SmackDown.