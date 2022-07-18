"I did not expect that to happen" – Tiffany Stratton comments on her WWE debut

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her WWE debut, saying she didn't expect to be on television so quickly.

The Buff Barbie Doll was a trainee at the WWE Performance Center before making her in-ring debut against Amari Miller on 205 Live (November 16, 2021). Her first match on NXT 2.0 was in December 2021. Before pursuing a wrestling career, she was a gymnast.

During her appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Stratton revealed that she didn't expect her debut to take place as quickly as it did and feels fortunate:

"I had my tryout for WWE back in May, and I didn’t really hear anything for a couple of weeks and then I got the email about a month after my tryout and it was over Zoom and I was very happy and it was a very good moment. I feel very good [being in NXT 2.0]. I did not expect to be put on to TV so quickly. I started at the P.C. and at the end of August, like the beginning of September and I debuted at the middle of December and I did not expect that to happen so I am very blessed and I feel very fortunate that I was able to debut so quickly with only being at the P.C. for a couple of months." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Tiffany Stratton reveals her 'breakout' match

The first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament took place this year. Tifanny Stratton defeated Fallon Henley in the semi-finals. In the final bout, she lost to Roxanne Perez, the winner.

Stratton named her match against Henley one of her favorites thus far:

"That match, I feel like with Fallon, I really feel like it was one of my breakout matches. I feel like I showcased a lot of my talent and a lot of what I can bring to the table in that match and I really feel like that match was something that really helped my career. So I feel very, very good about that match. One of my favorites."

Stratton recently defeated Wendy Choo at The Great American Bash. It'll be interesting to see what she does next on NXT 2.0.

