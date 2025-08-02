Tiffany Stratton explains why she tried to help Jade Cargill on SmackDown last week

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:42 GMT
Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton are rivals (Image via WWE.com)
During a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton told Jade Cargill why she helped her last week. She did it for a specific reason and not because she cared about the latter.

The two stars are set to collide for the coveted WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. The Buff Barbie Doll has held the gold for over 200 days now, and it's possible that her reign could come to an end at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Storm was attacked by Secret Hervice after her match against Chelsea Green last week. Tiffany came to her aid, and they had a tug-of-war with the title.

During a backstage segment on the blue brand this week, Jade Cargill told Tiffany Stratton she didn’t need her help and could handle things on her own. Stratton said she didn’t want Jade walking into their match at SummerSlam limping and didn’t want to hear any excuses when she beats her.

Jade told her there wouldn't be any, and reminded Tiffany Stratton that she was the first one to step up to her after WrestleMania. She added that there are no more distractions and cash-ins to worry about, and said she plans to finish what she started, which is to become champion.

