Tiffany Stratton extends iconic WWE streak at SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:19 GMT
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton has been on a roll recently. She has now extended her WWE streak at SummerSlam 2025.

Stratton has been on the receiving end of a major push ever since she arrived on the main roster. She quickly started competing against some of the top names in the women's division. Stratton went on to win the 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then successfully cashed in to become the WWE Women's Champion. Since then, she has been unstoppable in the ring, defending her title against numerous challengers.

However, Tiffany Stratton was set to face her toughest challenger yet in Jade Cargill. Jade became the number one contender by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier this year. The former AEW star put on a tough fight and even came close to winning the title, but Tiffany got her foot on the rope during the pinfall. In the end, it was Stratton who retained her title against Jade Cargill. Following this win, Michael Cole confirmed that Stratton was undefeated this year and has extended her winning streak to 14-0.

It's amazing to see Tiffany Stratton continue this amazing streak tonight. It will be interesting to see who can end her streak.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Neda Ali
