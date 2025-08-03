Tiffany Stratton extends iconic WWE streak at SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton has been on a roll recently. She has now extended her WWE streak at SummerSlam 2025.Stratton has been on the receiving end of a major push ever since she arrived on the main roster. She quickly started competing against some of the top names in the women's division. Stratton went on to win the 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then successfully cashed in to become the WWE Women's Champion. Since then, she has been unstoppable in the ring, defending her title against numerous challengers.However, Tiffany Stratton was set to face her toughest challenger yet in Jade Cargill. Jade became the number one contender by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier this year. The former AEW star put on a tough fight and even came close to winning the title, but Tiffany got her foot on the rope during the pinfall. In the end, it was Stratton who retained her title against Jade Cargill. Following this win, Michael Cole confirmed that Stratton was undefeated this year and has extended her winning streak to 14-0.It's amazing to see Tiffany Stratton continue this amazing streak tonight. It will be interesting to see who can end her streak.