Tiffany Stratton finally reveals how she started dating WWE RAW star

Tiffany Stratton's meteoric rise on the main roster has meant that the WWE Universe has also paid attention to her real-life relationship with Ludwig Kaiser. During a recent interview, Stratton recalled how she started dating the Imperium member, admitting it happened as a result of a game.

Stratton has been one of the breakout stars in WWE recently as the former NXT Women's Champion has been welcomed with open arms by the main roster audience.

The Buff Barbie recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and opened up about being in a relationship with a fellow wrestler. Stratton revealed she and Ludwig Kaiser had been together for nearly two years, and even before they began dating, the superstars were familiar with each other from the Performance Center.

The 24-year-old WWE star revealed that Kaiser was forced to ask her out after he lost a game of rock, paper, scissors. Tiffany Stratton also disclosed where they went on their first date, as you can view below:

"So we've actually been dating for, it's gonna be two years in May. We kind of always knew of each other because we both were at the Performance Center. One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out, and we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date. [What was your first date?] Kres Steakhouse in Orlando." [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Tiffany Stratton did not expect the reaction she got at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

While she has been in WWE since 2021, Tiffany Stratton has excelled as a top performer in recent years.

It's rare for a main roster rookie to get over as fast as Stratton has, and her popularity was evident at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth. The Australian fans accepted her as one of their own as "Tiffy Time" chants broke out during the multi-woman match.

The SmackDown star admitted that she was caught off guard by the fan reactions and realized the Australian crowd was behind her at the pre-show press conference.

The young superstar proved to everyone at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event that she could hang with the best female stars in WWE. Meanwhile, the validation of the live crowd, though surprising, gave her the confidence that she belonged at the top.