Tiffany Stratton has fumbled ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bully Ray says

WWE has already crowned Tiffany Stratton as the Women's Champion on SmackDown. Did the company jump the shark?

The Buff Barbie connected with the crowd right out of the gate upon her main roster arrival in 2024. This could be why WWE decided to book her as champion heading into the Show of Shows this year against Charlotte Flair. Bully Ray feels Stratton has not lived up to the standard expected of her. However, Ray was empathetic towards the Women's Champion.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed that while Charlotte Flair is doing a great job as the villain, Tiffany Stratton has not found her footing as the babyface in the equation. He defended the champion, stating that the new wrestlers don't have the luxury to hone their craft by facing each other on frequent live shows.

"Unfortunately, in the wrestling industry these days, house shows are becoming a thing of the past. There are not as many of them for anybody to get really good. Back in my day, when we're working 300 nights a year, and we were doing house shows 3-4 nights a week. You honed your craft. You got really good at what you did. Tiffany does not have that luxury," Bully Ray said. [From 14:29 to 14:52]

With mere weeks left before the Show of Shows, could Stratton grow into her role and put up with The Queen's veteran skills? Only time will tell.

How did Charlotte Flair force WWE to turn Tiffany Stratton babyface?

In 2024, Tiffany Stratton became a fan favorite despite working solely as a heel. However, she was forced to officially turn babyface on the Road to WrestleMania because WWE fans rejected the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

The Queen may have been the biggest superstar in the division, but the company always pushing her into high-profile situations led to fans having enough of her. They have voiced their displeasure openly.

Throw in the fact that the 14-time World Champion was absent for a whole year before being plunged right back into the WrestleMania main event this year, and WWE had the best heel superstar to work with. This inadvertently forced Tiffany Stratton, who had a good connection with fans, to turn babyface.

