Tiffany Stratton gets new name ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown, but it appears that heading into Wrestlepalooza, she will be looking over her shoulder for Jade Cargill.

Ad

Stratton is expected to be part of this week's episode of SmackDown live from Chicago, and ahead of the event, she shared an update on her Instagram stories, referring to herself as "Buff Barbie."

Stratton has always had similarities to Barbie, with her own logo resembling the one used for Barbie for several decades, but this is the first time she has referred to herself by this name.

Tiffany Stratton is expected to be on SmackDown

Ad

Trending

Stratton has become one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE over the past few years and has already proved herself numerous times, but Jade Cargill could be a massive test for her, even though she already defeated her at SummerSlam.

Tiffany Stratton recently called out Nikki Bella

Stratton is in an interesting position as Women's Champion on the blue brand, since she has already found a way past most of the locker room. That being said, it appears that Stratton has her eyes on a new challenge in the form of Nikki Bella.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton recently revealed on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that she would be prepared for a match against the Hall of Famer, who could happily respond after coming up short to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris.

"That’s a really good question. I’m not amazing with wrestling history. I mean, I feel like I’ve already done that with Trish Stratus. That was somebody I looked up to, and I’ve already accomplished that goal so early in my career. So Trish Stratus." Nikki Bella. She’s back right now. So, Nikki Bella, if you want to scrap, let’s go. She’s feisty. I’ve said Kelly Kelly before, a little Barbie vs. Barbie moment for the Diva stans out there. Chyna, a tank. I think that would [have been] super cool. Maybe Lita, moonsault vs. moonsault."

Nikki Bella appears to be taking a break from WWE following Clash in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More