Tiffany Stratton gets taken out brutally on SmackDown just one night before the 2025 Royal Rumble

Tiffany Stratton was out for a segment on the final SmackDown before the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she was interviewed by Pat McAfee and Michael Cole in the ring. She was brutally assaulted just one night before the big event.

Tiffany Stratton won't be competing at the Royal Rumble 2025 as her first title defense was on SmackDown against Bayley - who has now moved over to RAW. She will, however, be keeping an eye out as the Women's Royal Rumble winner could very well choose her at WrestleMania.

During the segment, Candice LeRae came out to tell Stratton that she betrayed both her and Nia Jax. LeRae called Stratton jealous and before she knew it, Nia Jax came out and hit a splash. While she accidentally also got Candice LeRae, she ultimately got the better of Stratton as well and took her out.

It was a big statement to make as Nia Jax gets ready to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow. She may or may not win, but this moment was likely a way to extend the feud between Stratton and Jax.

It is anticipated that they could have a title rematch either on SmackDown or in the Elimination Chamber.

Things are set to pick up soon in the women's division on the blue brand.

