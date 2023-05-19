Tiffany Stratton was a "handful" to train, according to wrestling legend

Wrestling legend Greg Gagne recently stated that Tiffany Stratton was a "handful" to train during her early days.

Ever since her NXT debut, Tiffany Stratton has put on impressive performances in the ring. Her athletic ability, combined with her looks, has helped her gain massive popularity among fans.

Recently, Stratton has received a big push and is a strong contender for the vacant NXT Women's Championship. The Buff Barbie will receive a shot at the title if she beats Roxanne Perez in the upcoming episode of NXT.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne opened up about Tiffany's training, where he said she was a "handful."

"She was a handful. A friend of mine asked me, I wasn't doing anything, 'Would you train this girl? She wants to be a professional wrestler.' She had a great background, she [had] five years with the U.S. gymnastics team, and she won first place. And then she went into bodybuilding, first place, set a record in her weight lifting class, and she wanted to wrestle." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Greg Gagne took Tiffany Stratton to a WWE event before her training

During the same episode, Greg recalled that he took Stratton to a WWE event that featured a ladder where several women were involved. Following the match, he asked Tiffany if she could do that, and she replied that she could. However, Gagne told her she couldn't do what they just did in the ring.

"I turn to her afterwards and said 'What'd you think of that tonight?'" Gagne recounted, "And she said, 'I can do that.' I said, 'You can't do that, what do you mean you think you can do that?'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Stratton remained silent for the rest of the ride home, and Gagne told her that she would have to listen to him if she wanted to train. Despite the hurdles, it worked out for the best, as Tiffany has managed to make a name for herself in NXT.

Do you think Tiffany Stratton has what it takes to become NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes