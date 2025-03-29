Tiffany Stratton humbles Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 29, 2025 00:27 GMT
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. [Image credits - WWE.com]
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown [Image credits - WWE.com]

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are set to lock horns for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. In the lead-up to their title match, The Buff Barbie verbally belittled her opponent on SmackDown tonight.

Ad

The Dirtiest Diva in The Game won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match to challenge Stratton for the championship. The two WWE Superstars since then have been also engaged in a promo battle and even in a brutal chaotic brawl on an episode of the Friday night show.

In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond tonight on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton asserted that walking into The Showcase of The Immortals, she had nothing to lose. She noted that if she were to suffer a defeat at the hands of The Queen, it would be understandable, given the latter's legendary status.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Blonde Bombshell then contrasted this, stating that Charlotte Flair's loss to her would be far more damaging - as Flair had deemed Stratton undeserving.

"The truth is, if I lose, then I lose to Charlotte Flair, the legend, as a 25-year-old rookie with a year being on SmackDown. But if Charlotte Flair loses, well, she loses to a undeserving, delusional, unoriginal, backflip doing, blonde hair having little girl," she said. [0:09 - 0:30]
Ad

Charlotte Flair is on a mission to become a 15-time Women's World Champion in WWE. Fans will have to wait and see if The Queen can achieve this feat by defeating Stratton in Las Vegas.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी