Tiffany Stratton humbles Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are set to lock horns for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. In the lead-up to their title match, The Buff Barbie verbally belittled her opponent on SmackDown tonight.

The Dirtiest Diva in The Game won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match to challenge Stratton for the championship. The two WWE Superstars since then have been also engaged in a promo battle and even in a brutal chaotic brawl on an episode of the Friday night show.

In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond tonight on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton asserted that walking into The Showcase of The Immortals, she had nothing to lose. She noted that if she were to suffer a defeat at the hands of The Queen, it would be understandable, given the latter's legendary status.

The Blonde Bombshell then contrasted this, stating that Charlotte Flair's loss to her would be far more damaging - as Flair had deemed Stratton undeserving.

"The truth is, if I lose, then I lose to Charlotte Flair, the legend, as a 25-year-old rookie with a year being on SmackDown. But if Charlotte Flair loses, well, she loses to a undeserving, delusional, unoriginal, backflip doing, blonde hair having little girl," she said. [0:09 - 0:30]

Charlotte Flair is on a mission to become a 15-time Women's World Champion in WWE. Fans will have to wait and see if The Queen can achieve this feat by defeating Stratton in Las Vegas.

