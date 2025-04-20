Tiffany Stratton issues 7-word statement ahead of WrestleMania 41 Sunday

Tiffany Stratton made her WrestleMania debut 24 hours ago, retaining over Charlotte Flair in their first-ever one-on-one encounter. The rising Superstar took a beating but held her own to secure one of the biggest wins of the weekend. Stratton has just issued a defiant statement and photos as WrestleMania Sunday gets underway.

The Center of The Universe has now been WWE Women's Champion for 108 days. Stratton turned on Nia Jax in January to become champion and defeated The Queen in a brutal 19-minute match as the controversial co-main event of WrestleMania 41 Saturday. The match and Tiffany's status have been hot discussion topics within the WWE Universe today.

Fans have speculated on Stratton's future coming out of the savage showdown, but she took to Instagram today to confirm that she is standing tall. The 25-year-old shared two photos from Allegiant Stadium and a seven-word statement to make her point clear.

"Great day to be on tiffy time," Tiffany Stratton wrote.

Stratton, Flair and the rest of the roster will be watching from Allegiant Stadium tonight as WrestleMania Vegas wraps. The women's division will open the show as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

