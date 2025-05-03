Tiffany Stratton joins forces with potential challenger to face two former world champions on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton formed an unlikely alliance with a WWE star on the latest episode of SmackDown. She teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Nia Jax and Naomi in a tag team match in the main event.
It was announced during the show that The Storm will face The Irresistible Force in a number one contender's match next week for the WWE Women's Championship. During the tag team match, Cargill hit Naomi with a flatliner, and the latter tagged in Nia Jax, who tried to stop Jade from making the tag.
The babyface made the hot tag, and Tiffany Stratton hit Nia with a few strikes, a handspring elbow to the corner, and a crucifix bomb for a two-count. Nia Jax then slammed The Buff Barbie with a Samoan Drop, and she hit a legdrop after Naomi tagged herself in. The WWE veteran went for a split-legged moonsault, but Tiffany got her knees up.
Tiffany Stratton tagged Jade Cargill, who hit Naomi with a few kicks, a fireman's carry slam, a Stinger splash, and a chokeslam. Jade went for the cover, but Nia broke it up. In the end, Jax tried to hit Jade with the Annihilator, but the latter powerbombed her off the turnbuckle and pinned her to win the match for her team.