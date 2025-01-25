Tiffany Stratton left shaken after three stars show up suddenly on WWE SmackDown; leaves soon after

Tiffany Stratton was shaken up to the point where she simply left the stage on SmackDown tonight. This was after the appearance of three superstars - setting up a big match for the show.

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton came out after her first successful defense of the WWE Women's Championship - where she defeated RAW's Bayley in a good match. On tonight's show, she was confronted by not only Rhea Ripley, but Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae too.

Jax, who is challenging Ripley for the Women's World Title on Saturday Night's Main Event, said her piece. Multiple other stars then came out, including Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, leading to Stratton exiting the arena.

It felt like they were running things back from Survivor Series: WarGames. However, it simply led to a multi-woman tag team match where Liv Morgan pinned Bianca Belair.

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Naomi also declared their entries into the Royal Rumble match next week. Rodriguez, on the other hand, is expected to be in the match but it's unclear if she will just be helping Morgan from the outside.

It's going to be interesting to see who wins the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

