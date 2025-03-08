  • home icon
Tiffany Stratton left in tears; assaulted on SmackDown by legendary WWE champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:02 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (Image source: WWE's website and X account)

Tiffany Stratton was attacked on SmackDown tonight. She was left in tears by a legendary WWE champion.

Charlotte Flair returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble and won the titular match. She took her time but eventually announced that she would challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. This is set to be Stratton's biggest challenge since winning the WWE Women's Championship.

Tonight on SmackDown, Stratton was speaking to Nick Aldis when Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted them. Chelsea was upset that she had to defend her Women's United States Championship tonight and claimed she had been bullied into a match. Stratton asked her to keep quiet. Piper asked if she was trying to censor them, and Stratton challenged her to a match. However, Chelsea denied saying Piper is busy tonight. However, Nick Aldis said that Piper worked for WWE before making the match official.

Piper Niven took Tiffany to the limit in the match, but it was not enough as the WWE Women's Champion picked up the win. However, after the match, Charlotte Flair ambushed Stratton. She then locked in her signature Figure Eight Lock. At the end of the segment, Tiffany was left crying in pain as Flair stood tall over her.

It will be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton will be able to retain her title at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
