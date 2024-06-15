Tiffany Stratton makes bizarre move on SmackDown; costs 35-year-old WWE superstar a big match

Tiffany Stratton has been touted as one of the rising stars on Friday Night SmackDown. The star has almost perfected her heel persona as was exemplified by her recent move on the latest episode of the blue brand.

The June 14, 2024 episode of SmackDown saw Michin go head-to-head against Nia Jax. The Queen of the Ring had a huge advantage in terms of raw power. Despite the difference in size, Michin put up a valiant effort. However, things took a turn when Tiffany Stratton, who was doing commentary at ringside, threw water on Michin's face.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Michin didn’t let this interference slide and threw Tiffany Stratton into the announce table. But, while she successfully got rid of the star, The Irresistible Force capitalized on this distraction. Back in the ring, Nia Jax gained the upper hand once again and hit Michin with a brutal annihilator.

The move from Stratton comes in light of her recent proposal of alliance between her and Nia Jax. The Buff Barbie exacted revenge on behalf of Jax after Mchin threw coffee on her last week. This only goes to show that Stratton was serious while extending her hand of friendship.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the potential allies.