Tiffany Stratton makes interesting vow to the fans in insane new video package

Tiffany Stratton just made a promise to her fans via an interesting new video package that aired during the latest edition of SmackDown.

Stratton has quickly risen to prominence ever since she made her main roster debut a few weeks ago. She has been getting a massive reaction from the fans. This was evident at WWE Elimination Chamber when the fans rallied behind her to win the match and it's no surprise given her in-ring abilities. It now looks like even WWE management may be high on her.

Tonight on SmackDown, WWE aired a new video package for Tiffany Stratton. The star did a good job of hyping herself up as she even stated that she was carrying the burden of perfection. During this video package, she also made a vow to the fans to look hot and spare their eyes from "uggos." She concluded by saying that everyone is going to find out what Tiffy Time is all about.

Given her recent surge in popularity, it will be interesting to see if WWE will push her into either of the women's title pictures any time soon. It also remains to be seen what other plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former NXT Women's Champion.

